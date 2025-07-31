How do we fill the racecourses this winter on the back of a summer where the crowds flocked?

It may have passed you by, but the Racecourse Association recently published attendance figures for the first half of 2025. And it was good news. Total attendance up 5.1%, the average crowd by 3.5%.

The warm, dry, spring and summer clearly played their part. So did the marketing campaigns at Royal Ascot and the Randox Grand National Festival which drew more people to those showpiece events than in 2024.

Maybe the £3.6m ‘Going Is Good’ campaign was significant too. Definitely Maybe at this stage, another story of recent months.