Our columnist on why sweeping changes to the fixture list are almost impossible now - but what can be done to encourage growth?

When asked what is the one thing you would change in racing my answer has always been the same for the last decade – the Fixture List. In recent times this has become even more of a talking point but the debate seems to have become increasingly polarised between those wanting a significant cull in numbers against those who want to maintain the status quo and try to achieve a ‘growth agenda’ to improve economic returns. In practise, as with most things, the best way forward is likely much more nuanced as new BHA Chairman Simon Cox alluded to recently in an encouraging interview on Nick Luck’s podcast. It is worth starting with a reminder of the reasons for the fixture lists current inefficiencies. Despite a total numbering 1440 meetings for 2027 the ability to reposition fixtures is limited as about 85% of these are owned by the racecourse with the other 15% being leased to tracks by the BHA. For Racecourses establishing ownership of the 85% was crucial. When the BHA was formed in 2007 recognising Racecourse ownership of existing fixtures was part of the Memorandum of Understanding which underpins the BHA constitution and whilst this has never been formally challenged in court it has become an established precedent acting as a straightjacket for change.

The reason it is important for racecourses to establish ownership of fixtures is it allows them to be carried as assets in their Balance Sheet and therefore create, through borrowing, the funds for working capital and investment. When Chelmsford went into administration recently virtually the only assets which appeared to have a significant commercial resale value were the 12 owned fixtures which were sold to the Jockey Club at a reported cost of £10million, a pretty hefty sum which reflects the market value even low key fixtures hold. The BHA therefore only have the flexibility to manipulate the 15% of the fixtures that they lease meaning there can be little fundamental reform. Even though some racecourses have sold fixtures to other tracks these have generally only been within the same racecourse groups as they each wish to jealousy maintain their overall numbers thus further reducing the opportunity for change. Having shown the current constraints let’s now explore the pitfalls in the arguments at both ends of the spectrum as regards culling or maintaining. The main issue with culling the fixture list by a material amount is firstly that racecourses just would not agree for the reasons explained above but even if they did they are several potential downsides. The pro culling argument believes that a significant reduction would improve competitiveness, make the sport more appealing to punters and hence increase turnover, which in turn increases prize money and makes ownership of horses grow as well. The downside is by taking a significant amount of product away you immediately start with a substantial deficit which the new fixture list would have to sweat very hard to recover. It is also reduces both owner and trainer numbers at the bottom end, it would be hard for example to avoid a Gosden, Crisford or Haggas horse in maidens at even the smallest track.

Consider the situation in Ireland which has fewer meetings and where both codes are very much dominated by a small number of powerful stables, a scenario which in itself can be a turn off for punters. The reduction in foal numbers that would likely follow does not automatically mean that the quality would rise significantly and again several smaller breeders (already a declining number) would be priced out of the market reducing the variety of bloodlines and sires going forward. Cut too far too soon and find it doesn’t lead to a significant financial upturn amongst what remains and it could begin a tailspin that is impossible to recover from. At the other end of the spectrum maintaining the status quo has been likened to the definition of insanity (doing the same thing each year and expecting a different outcome) and that is hard to dispute given the constraints that any successful future growth agenda has to operate under. With only 15% of fixtures available to be tweaked and racecourse groups jealously guarding their overall numbers it can legitimately be said to be rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic. So, if both extremes have inherent flaws how best can Racing find its ‘sweet spot’ with the fixture list and loosen the shackles? The first step needs to be to explore how to improve flexibility within the current List to see if that can generate growth. In return for offering not to challenge the Racecourses ownership in court the BHA can request a greater degree of control as to their positioning. My original suggestion had always been that each racecourse should have to make 20% of their fixtures available to be centrally allocated date wise. The argument being that this affected all racecourses equally and they would all offer up their weakest dates which would mean the bar to achieve improvement would be low. However, a less dictatorial starting point may be to initially make such offers voluntary via a clearing house type mechanism with potential financial incentives funded by the Levy Board to do so. If all competing groups can see the benefit of a fixture being moved to a better spot then it can begin the type of cooperation which Racing so badly lacks. No ownership is challenged and if it doesn’t work the fixtures merely return to their original position.

A healthy crowd at Cheltenham on Sunday

This number could be also be bolstered by central suggestions from the BHA of fixtures they feel would benefit from being swapped or moved in situations such as the following : Geographical imbalance - there are several days where there is no meeting in a particular area but clashes in other parts of the country which draw from the same population of horses, bookmakers and racegoers. Imbalance between Sky Sports and RUK coverage - nothing frustrates punters more than one side having a completely blank schedule whilst the other is juggling clashes and split screens which allow little analysis and negatively impacts turnover. Beef up Sunday coverage - it seems a long while ago that Sunday racing was introduced and when it was the choice of pickings was pretty sparce, like being late to the wedding buffet and finding all that is left is a few curled up sandwiches and the vol au vent’s. The result is Sunday coverage massively punches below its weight in terms of both numbers and quality compared to other sports on a day when the majority are off work and looking for a day out. Hold some fixtures back - if say 50 fixtures a year are mothballed they can be released when the need arises, The dry spell this summer could have led to the release of some All Weather Fixtures whilst some early season National Hunt cards can only be allocated dates when it becomes obvious that there has been sufficient rainfall to allow the season to get up and running. These are just some initiatives that could be explored within the existing structure that could reduce fixture friction and successfully contribute to growth. If they don’t then the case for gradual culling becomes irresistible but culling without exploring the potential for greater flexibility within what already exists could waste a significant opportunity.