Hotazhell won the Irish Champion Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

The 11/8 favourite Constitution River was three parts of a length away in third, clear of Almaqam in fourth.

In behind A Boy Named Susie was desperately looking for room up the inside but found every door closing in his face. In contrast, Wimbledon Hawkeye burst through down the centre of the track under Christophe Soumillon and looked to have hit the front only to lose out on a nod of the head.

Lambourn and Hawk Mountain poured on the gas in the straight but had run their races as Constitution River hit the front but was soon passed by Hotazhell and Shane Foley.

A Boy Named Susie was next with the supplemented Wimbledon Hawkeye bringing up the rear.

He was three lengths clear of stablemate Hawk Mountain and Constitution River, the shortest priced of the Aidan O'Brien trained runners. Kieran Shoemark soon had Almaqam alongside Constitution River with Item tracking that pair, racing off the rail, on the outside of Hotazhell .

Almaqam, the third of those to have run at York, was rousted early from his wide draw but soon took up a decent position as Lambourn was driven along at the head of affairs.

The Leopardstown feature of the Irish Champions Festival had attracted the first three home from the Juddmonte International with the market expecting Constitution River to reverse the form with Item but ultimately the trio fluffed their lines to the amazement of many.

Somewhat remarkably, Hotazhell was winning back-to-back Group 1s by a nose having edged out Timeforshowcasing in Munich in July.

An understandably elated Foley said: "I've had a frustrating time knocking on the door with seconds and I thought for a stride for a stride I was nailed on the line.

"I've always said from day one he was a really, really good horse and he dined at the top table all last year but Jessie and Kate have brought him back slowly this year, we've took baby steps with him and I think it's really paid dividends.

"I still think he'd be better on soft ground but he's having to adapt to good ground! I'm delighted for the guys, they've always said he's a good horse and we've campaigned him like that.

"I had a lovely draw, a lovely split around, I followed Ryan [Moore], put him asleep and turned in, I couldn't believe when I gave him a little squeeze and could feel him come back underneath me and thought 'I've got a chance' you know.

"Ryan was coming back and we hadn't left the rail which surprised me, I thought we'd go down the middle and it left things a bit more congested. Luckily I got out, he did have a little look around but he was a willing partner."

Foley was happy to pay tribute to the winning trainer, Jessica Harrington, saying: "Phenomenal woman. Great woman to work for. I've been with her a long time now and she just keeps pulling it out of the fire. She instils that confidence in you and never questions what you want to do.

"It's great, one of the best."

Harrington, herself, was quick to credit the work of the team at home before saying: "The form was exactly the same as it was in Germany.

"We scrambled home in that and everyone said 'you only just scrambled home' and to go and do that today was absolutely amazing. I'm still buzzing.

"It's just amazing and for him to win two Group 1s this year is even more amazing but you roll the dice and take your chance.

"I didn't think he deserved to be 50/1, he came here in good form and last year, on ground that was always too quick for him, he kept on trying but he got his conditions today and went and did it. The horse is very tough, knows where the winning post is and put his head down on the line."

The Champion Stakes at Ascot on British Champions Day is next for Hotazhell - who was cut to 12/1 from 33s by Sky Bet and Paddy Power - before starting a new career as a stallion.

River runs dry after York 'Grand National'

Hotazhell could be in line for a rematch with Constitution River according to O'Brien who felt that a big run in the Juddmonte International was behind his colt's relatively disappointing performance.

"Everything went wrong in York and he had a very tough race," O'Brien said.

"There was a nice pace today and when he went there, I'd say he emptied out. I'd say that's all it was and it's only a little over three weeks back here. I didn't think they went slow today, they went even, and he followed it and took it up early in the straight.

"I just thought he hit a wall three quarters of a furlong down and just didn't finish out but he obviously wasn't beaten very far again.

"I think the combination of doing all the things wrong in York, having a hard race and coming here and, obviously it was in our control, we went plenty quick and he followed and ended up getting there early, then just hit the wall and emptied out.

"There's no doubt he's a quick horse and all his fractions and times is quicker than any horse. A horse with that speed, we might have made it too much of a test and that's what we'd be thinking.

"The choice now would be to go back to England in five weeks for the Champion, let him freshen up. It was still a very legitimate run but York was like a Grand National."

Constitution River was pushed out to 10/1 for the Champion Stakes at Ascot by Paddy Power and Sky Bet.