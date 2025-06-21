Menu icon
Green Impact
Green Impact

Hotazhell set for Eclipse as Green Impact prepares for Irish Derby

By Mike Vince
Horse Racing
Sun June 22, 2025 · 1h ago

Shane Foley has revealed that Hotazhell will be aimed at the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown as stablemate Green Impact prepares for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on June 29.

Last season’s Tyros Stakes, Beresford Stakes and Futurity Trophy winner Hotazhell ran with great credit when third to Field Of Gold in the Irish 2000 Guineas on his reappearance, but the Jessica Harrington-trained colt is being aimed at the 10-furlong Group 1 at Sandown on July 5 rather than Sunday’s race at the Curragh.

Instead, the yard will rely on the Wootton Bassett colt Green Impact - a general 12/1 chance - who was sixth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his reappearance before backing that up with a listed success over nine furlongs at Leopardstown earlier this month.

Speaking to Mike Vince, stable jockey Shane Foley explained: “Green Impact is going to take his chance. He ran a nice race in the Guineas and then won well at The Curragh.

“Hotazhell will probably go for the Eclipse. He hasn’t run over further than a mile yet and we didn’t really want to step him straight up to a mile and half.”

Sunday's prestigious Group 1 has so far eluded the Harrington stable, and Foley explained that success in the mile and a half contest would mean a lot to everyone at the yard.

“Derby weekend is a massive weekend for us at home - we are looking forward to it’, he said.

“It would be lovely to have my name as an Irish Derby winner, and we are going in with a live shot.

“It’s a very fair course – nine times out of 10 the best horse wins – but it looks a tough renewal.

“Lambourn was impressive at Epsom and The Curragh will play to his strengths, but our team has hit form, and we are really looking forward to it.”

