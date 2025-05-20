Hotazhell – who beat leading Derby hope Delacroix by a nose in last year’s William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes on soft ground - was a late non-runner from the French 2000 Guineas earlier this month but is reported to be on track for Saturday’s Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The ground is currently described as ‘good’ at the County Kildare venue, with weather forecasts suggesting the track will receive some rain on Monday evening and Saturday morning before the €500,000 contest.

Kate Harrington, daughter of and assistant trainer to Jessica Harrington, told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “Shane [Foley] rode him this morning and he was happy so it’s all systems go for Saturday.

“We were all set to go at Longchamp, but Shane rode in one of the earlier races and wasn’t happy on the ground which was clearly good to firm – they broke the track record which justified our decision not to run him.

“He’s had an easy week, a good breeze today, and it’s all systems go for Saturday.”

Harrington also has Green Impact amongst the five-day entries but reports that the Wootton Bassett colt – who was sixth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his seasonal reappearance – will instead head for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on June 1.

She explained: “Green Impact came out of the race well and our plan at the moment is to go for the French Derby rather than Epsom.

“We felt that going up to 10 furlongs with him rather than jumping straight up from a mile to a mile and a half would be a good steppingstone to doing that later in the season.”