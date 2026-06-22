Hot weather latest: Start times brought forward at Doncaster and Yarmouth

Friday’s meetings at Doncaster and Yarmouth will start early to avoid racing when temperatures are at their highest.
Doncaster’s first race is scheduled for 10:15, with the final race at 13:15. Yarmouth’s fixture will now begin at 10:30 and the last race will be at 13:30.
The Met Office issued a new amber weather warning for Friday at 11am on Wednesday which triggered the move.
The BHA had already cancelled four meetings scheduled for Wednesday which were in areas under a red weather warning and brought forward the start times at Newmarket and Nottingham on Thursday.
They say each upcoming fixture will be managed on a case-by-case basis in line with the their hot weather policy, with several factors considered according to the local weather forecast and environmental conditions.
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