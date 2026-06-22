Doncaster - Friday race times brought forward
Doncaster - Friday race times brought forward

Hot weather latest: Start times brought forward at Doncaster and Yarmouth

Horse Racing
Wed June 24, 2026 · 1h ago

Friday’s meetings at Doncaster and Yarmouth will start early to avoid racing when temperatures are at their highest.

Doncaster’s first race is scheduled for 10:15, with the final race at 13:15. Yarmouth’s fixture will now begin at 10:30 and the last race will be at 13:30.

The Met Office issued a new amber weather warning for Friday at 11am on Wednesday which triggered the move.

The BHA had already cancelled four meetings scheduled for Wednesday which were in areas under a red weather warning and brought forward the start times at Newmarket and Nottingham on Thursday.

They say each upcoming fixture will be managed on a case-by-case basis in line with the their hot weather policy, with several factors considered according to the local weather forecast and environmental conditions.

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