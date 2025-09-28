Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

Our Trackside Live team deliver their latest eyecatchers from the Newmarket parade ring following an informative Cambridgeshire Meeting.
Balzac (Jane Chapple-Hyam)
25 September – Newmarket - Hunters Prestige British EBF Maiden Stakes
In the same week that Claymore finished second in the Stockholm Cup at Bro Park for Jane Chapple-Hyam, his half-brother, the German-bred Balzac made his debut at Newmarket, rounding off a quick European tour of the industry. With eyes on stalks in the preliminaries, the colt appeared star-struck by life at HQ and he went down to post with a negative by his name.
In a competitive maiden, where Maltese Cross and Del Maro pulled clear, jockey Alexandra Egan tracked a careful path from the rear aboard Balzac and he finished best of the rest, a notable eye-catcher in the final furlong when all the pennies had finally dropped.
With an excess of stamina on both sides of the pedigree, this is a colt who would easily step up to a mile-and-a-quarter as a three-year-old and looks to be a useful 2026 prospect for the yard who are enjoying a fruitful period with their juveniles.
Adamlyi (William Haggas)
26 September – Newmarket - BOYLE Sports Daily Money Back Meetings British EBF "Confined" Maiden Stakes
Pick a runner from the seven-furlong maiden on day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting and you could make a case for a horse-to-follow – we’ve settled on Adamlyi, who gave us a bit of a scare pre-race by being heavily backed into joint favouritism.
We’re obviously 100% confident in our paddock-judging abilities but there’s always a slight panic moment when a colt that you’ve ascertained ‘will fitten up’ in the live feed is backed like defeat is out of the question. Thankfully, we had the correct measure of this beautifully-bred son of Kingman and he went straight into the horses-to-follow list after a very promising fifth.
Imagine a rocking horse and you’ll have the idea of the Shadwell colt: not overly big, well-balanced and the dapple grey of childhood delight. He definitely needed the run and will fitten up considerably for his debut effort, a colt of promise, especially given siblings Mujtaba and Fakhama were seen to best effect over ten furlongs.
Hymnbook (Sean Woods)
26 September - Newmarket - Boylesports Handicap
Paddock pick for the finale on Friday was Sean Woods’ Hymnbook, who looked really well here, fit and still with a shine to his coat.
He’s run well enough on the figures in finishing fourth, but it doesn’t give an indication of how close he might have finished with a clear run. Dropped right out early, he had to wait and wait for the gaps to come, Rab Havlin moving him off the rail to try and get a run but it just wouldn’t come, and he was still pretty much last with 300 yards to run. From there he picks them off under hands and heels and finishes with plenty of running left, beaten a little over two lengths.
This was only his fourth handicap start and there’s surely a race in him when it drops right. He probably wants the ground no worse than good, but seemed to handle Tapeta on his one try on it, which does at least give him a few more options should connections want to go that way.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.