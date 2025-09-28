Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

Our Trackside Live team deliver their latest eyecatchers from the Newmarket parade ring following an informative Cambridgeshire Meeting.

Balzac (Jane Chapple-Hyam) 25 September – Newmarket - Hunters Prestige British EBF Maiden Stakes In the same week that Claymore finished second in the Stockholm Cup at Bro Park for Jane Chapple-Hyam, his half-brother, the German-bred Balzac made his debut at Newmarket, rounding off a quick European tour of the industry. With eyes on stalks in the preliminaries, the colt appeared star-struck by life at HQ and he went down to post with a negative by his name. In a competitive maiden, where Maltese Cross and Del Maro pulled clear, jockey Alexandra Egan tracked a careful path from the rear aboard Balzac and he finished best of the rest, a notable eye-catcher in the final furlong when all the pennies had finally dropped. With an excess of stamina on both sides of the pedigree, this is a colt who would easily step up to a mile-and-a-quarter as a three-year-old and looks to be a useful 2026 prospect for the yard who are enjoying a fruitful period with their juveniles.

Adamlyi (William Haggas) 26 September – Newmarket - BOYLE Sports Daily Money Back Meetings British EBF "Confined" Maiden Stakes Pick a runner from the seven-furlong maiden on day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting and you could make a case for a horse-to-follow – we’ve settled on Adamlyi, who gave us a bit of a scare pre-race by being heavily backed into joint favouritism. We’re obviously 100% confident in our paddock-judging abilities but there’s always a slight panic moment when a colt that you’ve ascertained ‘will fitten up’ in the live feed is backed like defeat is out of the question. Thankfully, we had the correct measure of this beautifully-bred son of Kingman and he went straight into the horses-to-follow list after a very promising fifth. Imagine a rocking horse and you’ll have the idea of the Shadwell colt: not overly big, well-balanced and the dapple grey of childhood delight. He definitely needed the run and will fitten up considerably for his debut effort, a colt of promise, especially given siblings Mujtaba and Fakhama were seen to best effect over ten furlongs.