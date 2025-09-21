Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside team have enjoyed a successful weekend with past column horses Mustazeed winning at Newbury (11/1) and Oceans Four successful at Longchamp (3/1) - check out the latest eyecatchers.
Ballybunion (Michael Bell)
September 16, Yarmouth - Thoroughbred Daily News EBF Novice Stakes
Division was something of a paddock standout here, but then again at the cramped odds of 2-7 perhaps you’d not have expected anything else, but a clear second best on looks, for me, was Michael Bell’s Ballybunion, who has plenty of size about him, and made a lot of appeal on looks overall. He walked well and although there was the odd sign of greenness, the overall impression he created was favourable.
Steadied at the start, he was pretty clueless when first asked to pick up but the penny dropped in the very late stages of the race and he closed up nicely from the rear, and he hit the line running.
Basically a big, raw baby, he’s one to put in trackers with next season in mind, and he could be profitable to follow once handicapped. I’d say he’d get a mile in time without any problem.
Lighting Thunder (John & Thady Gosden)
September 16, Yarmouth - British Stallion Studs “Confined” Maiden Stakes
Whilst there was nothing wrong with favourite Spyce, he wasn’t the pick of them on looks, that honour going to the attractive colt Lighting Thunder, who was very relaxed walking around the paddock beforehand.
Strong, and quite lengthy, he looked all over the winner when William Buick asked him to go and win the race a furlong out but Spyce’s experience just told, and as Lighting Thunder just ran a bit green late, Spyce was able to get back up, the pair pulling well clear. Compensation in a similar event next time awaits.
Credit Forgedd It (Richard Hannon)
September 19, Newbury - Kennet Valley Syndicates Nick Robinson EBF Maiden Stakes
It’s quite late in the year to be falling in love with two-year-olds, but on a beautiful autumn day, with the sun shining at Newbury, it was easy to go head over heels. The Richard Hannon-trained Credit Forgedd It strolled into the paddock without a care in the world, a gentleman of distinction, and a different character to the one ‘shouting his head off’ at Ascot in April.
No-one is likely to remember the son of Space Blues debut, given he finished twelfth of thirteen in a race which has produced some of the leading characters of the juvenile season. ‘A nice stamp, muscular bodied and likeable enough’ was about as far as the notes went in the way of positivity, but he was easily dismissed in favour of Wise Approach, Super Soldier and Siren Suit.
Gelded since, Richard Hannon’s charge has grown up and shaped with far more promise to finish fourth behind Black Star Boy, disputing third with Noble Vow in the closing stages.
He isn’t a world-beater, but he’s a nice horse with the pedigree to match (from the family of Supremacy). Keep an eye out for his mark, which may prove lenient for a gelding whose first two runs can probably be ignored.
Romantic Symphony (Charlie Appleby)
September 20, Newmarket - Turners British EBF Fillies Novices Stakes
She’ll not be missed by anyone, having won on her debut here, but equally it would be churlish not to point out that Romantic Symphony was head and shoulders above these, physically, and with a pedigree to match - a sister to the classy pair Yibir (who she reminded me of, physically) and Wild Illusion - she ought to be mixing it with some of the best next year.
Strong, powerfully built, with plenty of length to her as well, the moment she stepped into the pre-parade you couldn’t help but be impressed with her, and although only a ¾ length winner she was value for a bit more, Billy Loughnane anxious to be as sympathetic on her on debut as possible but once she hit the rising ground, one tap with the ProCush was all she required to go and win her race.
A very taking individual and I look forward to seeing her again, although her trainer stated afterwards he was in no rush with her.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.