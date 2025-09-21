Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside team have enjoyed a successful weekend with past column horses Mustazeed winning at Newbury (11/1) and Oceans Four successful at Longchamp (3/1) - check out the latest eyecatchers.

Ballybunion (Michael Bell) September 16, Yarmouth - Thoroughbred Daily News EBF Novice Stakes Division was something of a paddock standout here, but then again at the cramped odds of 2-7 perhaps you’d not have expected anything else, but a clear second best on looks, for me, was Michael Bell’s Ballybunion, who has plenty of size about him, and made a lot of appeal on looks overall. He walked well and although there was the odd sign of greenness, the overall impression he created was favourable. Steadied at the start, he was pretty clueless when first asked to pick up but the penny dropped in the very late stages of the race and he closed up nicely from the rear, and he hit the line running. Basically a big, raw baby, he’s one to put in trackers with next season in mind, and he could be profitable to follow once handicapped. I’d say he’d get a mile in time without any problem.

Lighting Thunder (John & Thady Gosden) September 16, Yarmouth - British Stallion Studs “Confined” Maiden Stakes Whilst there was nothing wrong with favourite Spyce, he wasn’t the pick of them on looks, that honour going to the attractive colt Lighting Thunder, who was very relaxed walking around the paddock beforehand. Strong, and quite lengthy, he looked all over the winner when William Buick asked him to go and win the race a furlong out but Spyce’s experience just told, and as Lighting Thunder just ran a bit green late, Spyce was able to get back up, the pair pulling well clear. Compensation in a similar event next time awaits.

Credit Forgedd It (Richard Hannon) September 19, Newbury - Kennet Valley Syndicates Nick Robinson EBF Maiden Stakes It’s quite late in the year to be falling in love with two-year-olds, but on a beautiful autumn day, with the sun shining at Newbury, it was easy to go head over heels. The Richard Hannon-trained Credit Forgedd It strolled into the paddock without a care in the world, a gentleman of distinction, and a different character to the one ‘shouting his head off’ at Ascot in April. No-one is likely to remember the son of Space Blues debut, given he finished twelfth of thirteen in a race which has produced some of the leading characters of the juvenile season. ‘A nice stamp, muscular bodied and likeable enough’ was about as far as the notes went in the way of positivity, but he was easily dismissed in favour of Wise Approach, Super Soldier and Siren Suit. Gelded since, Richard Hannon’s charge has grown up and shaped with far more promise to finish fourth behind Black Star Boy, disputing third with Noble Vow in the closing stages. He isn’t a world-beater, but he’s a nice horse with the pedigree to match (from the family of Supremacy). Keep an eye out for his mark, which may prove lenient for a gelding whose first two runs can probably be ignored.