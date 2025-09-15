Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team are back to reflect on some Doncaster observations, nominating a handful of horses it could pay to keep an eye on.

Blakefell (Ivan Furtado) September 11, Doncaster - Weatherby’s Scientific 2yo Stakes I was not expecting to find myself writing about an Ivan Furtado two-year-old for this column any time soon but to be fair to Ivan, he has one or two nice ones to go to war with next year, and I’d suggest Blakefell is going to be somewhere near the top of that list. He came lolloping into the pre-parade ring with not a care in the world, and you could literally see the thought bubble above his head saying “what’s this all about then?” He’s a big unit, with plenty of filling out to do, but such was his couldn’t-care-less attitude to it all I have to say I rather fell for him, and even had a daft fiver each-way in the ring at a comedy three-figure price. Whilst I don’t for a minute think I’m unlucky not to collect on the place part of that, all he did in the race was show us that he does indeed have plenty of ability; slowly away and greener than cabbage for the first half of the race, once given a kick he really started to pick up but continually found his path blocked despite Marco Ghiani switching him at least twice; a final wall of horses at the furlong pole did for him but he ran on willingly again once in the clear, under nothing more than hands-and-heels for tenth, creating a very good impression. Get him in trackers with the rest of this season and particularly the next one in mind.

Lyneham (Ralph Beckett) September 13, Doncaster - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes ‘How did he not get up?’ was the cry from the Trackside team as paddock pick Lyneham was denied by a head in the mile maiden. The big-framed colt came with a confident winning run at the half-furlong marker and never really reached the front in a stride-for-stride with Pathein, despite keeping straight as a die and showing little signs of inexperience. Although not visible on the replays, a glance at the photos showed that the bit had moved a fair way through to the far side, which may account for the colt’s reluctance to get his head down and battle at the key moment. Either way, it was a credible performance for a debutant who was still babyish in the paddock and breeding suggests this is a horse for the future. His dam, The Tooth Fairy, is a full-sister to champion race-mare Found and given his opening effort, the 425,000 guineas paid at Tattersalls Book 1 looks a bit of a bargain. Amo Racing are looking for Classic ammunition and Lyneham could be a key player at middle-distances next season.

Cape Ashizuri (John & Sean Quinn) September 13, Doncaster – Champagne Stakes Freshman sire St Mark’s Basilica enjoyed a fantastic few days at Doncaster and Leopardstown with Aylin and Diamond Necklace giving valuable Stakes success, and Cape Ashizuri is capable of adding to that haul before the end of the year. You couldn’t watch the Champagne Stakes and think ‘this is a horse to follow’, given he was keen early and weakened considerably in the closing stages, finishing nine lengths adrift of the winner, but Cape Ashizuri demonstrated enough promise in the paddock to suggest minor Black Type is well within his capabilities. It should be, given his breeding – dam Muravka has already produced four Black Type performers including The Wow Signal, whose Group 1-winning juvenile campaign was also expertly managed by the Quinns. With a powerful hind quarter and compact profile, Cape Ashizuri looked like he would sharpen up for the Champagne run, following a 69-day break since his eye-catching Ayr debut success. Distance remains a question mark but the eye is drawn to the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract as a possible end of season target – a chance to add to Muravka’s already impeccable broodmare profile.

Audience (John & Thady Gosden) September 13, Doncaster - Park Stakes Audience is getting a mention here for one reason only - his much-improved behaviour on the day. We’ve seen enough of him over the past twelve months to know his pre-race temperament, which wavers between suboptimal (to use the phrase of the moment) to downright petulant at times, but there was none of that here at Doncaster on Saturday and he was an absolute gentleman, good as gold, with not so much as a hair turned and he certainly didn’t get anywhere near as hot as he can do. Well backed to put in a better effort too, which he did in finishing third to easy winner Marvelman on ground plenty soft enough for him, opportunities will be limited for him between now and the end of the season, but he’s worth bearing in mind if he does show his face on decent ground between now and November.