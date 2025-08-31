Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team share some notes from Saturday's meeting at Sandown and recommend a trio of horses to keep tabs on.

Woroodd (Ed Walker) August 30, Sandown - Download The BetMGM App Handicap In a field of experienced handicappers, Worood was a little different; off the social scene for a while and invited to a party which was all a bit much. A dual winner of a maiden and novice at Thirsk and Windsor in May, the daughter of Dark Angel had been given some time off the track and was making her belated handicap debut off a reasonable mark of 85. She wasn’t unfit, but she’d come on; she wasn’t boiling over, but she’d improve for the slightly keen edge being taken off - so the resulting sixth, having travelled well for a long way, was probably a fair reflection of her appearance. She didn’t shape like the ground was particularly an issue, or that the distance was wrong - simply a filly who will show improved form in a similar seven-furlong handicap next time, now she’s got back in the groove after a summer holiday.

Oceans Four (Brian Meehan) August 30, Sandown - Group 3 Solario Stakes So many stories to come out of the Solario and Publish didn’t even run! It turned into a thriller of a finish with A Bit Of Spirit, Humidity and Oceans Four matching stride for stride in the dying moments and it appears inevitable that the performance of Oceans Four might be ignored in the aftermath of the subsequent steward’s room drama, where Brian Meehan’s charge was demoted from second to third. The son of Zoustar made an instant impression in the preliminaries: a relaxed gait, lovely demeanour and a physical which promises an exciting three-year-old in the making. Half-brother Blatent was good enough to place in the Italian 2000 Guineas at three and this colt just has a bit of something about him - Brian Meehan could have a nice horse on his hands. Focus is going to be on the unlucky Humidity, who received a slight bump from Oceans Four in the closing stages but that view could be a touch short-sighted. The latter was only having his third career start, stepping into deeper waters than he’d ever tried and there looks to be plenty more to come.