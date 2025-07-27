Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team reflect on the recent racing and recommend the horses to follow from York and Ascot.

Wechaad (Roger Varian) and Harbor Lock (Charlie Appleby) July 26 – Ascot, British EBF Crocker Bulteel 'Confined' Maiden Stakes Another day, another competitive maiden stakes. The good two-year-olds are coming thick and fast now, but the Crocker Bulteel on King George day at Ascot looks likely to produce plenty of subsequent winners. In fact, a line could probably have been written about every runner but we’ve restricted ourselves to two – you’re welcome. Roger Varian’s Wechaad came into the pre-parade with a bit of presence and quickly earnt the comment on the live feed: ‘whilst looks capable of a big performance, he’s going to keep improving for experience’. He had looked novicey on debut when slow out of the stalls at Leicester and never appearing to get the hang of the racing game, but Ascot marked some improvement. Although he dwelt at the start again, the son of Oasis Dream made promising headway under Silvestre de Souza to finish one-and-three-quarter lengths behind Words Of Truth. It’s taking a while for everything to fall into place for this colt and the step up in distance is going to be a positive – dam Baarrij was successful over middle distances. The first crop of Palace Pier are impressing physically on track and Charlie Appleby’s Harbor Lock was a good example of the type of colt the stallion is throwing. Deep-chested and big-bodied, the colt brought a relaxed attitude but looked like he would inevitably sharpen up for the run. His performance probably reflected this: prominent and promising for a long way, he faded in the final furlong to finish sixth of the seven runners. A two-time winner over five furlongs herself, dam Sand Vixen has already produced two Black Type performers and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a marked improvement from this colt next time. He clearly has the speed for six furlongs, as long as he doesn’t run out of puff.

Kalpana (Andrew Balding) July 26 – Ascot, King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes Whilst we’ll receive no prizes for flagging the new favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as a horse to follow, we’d be kicking ourselves if we didn’t mention that it appears Kalpana is being laid out for a trip to Paris. Let’s give you a paddock perspective: this is a filly who had looked to be carrying a fair amount of condition on her first two runs of the season in Ireland and she looked markedly better at Ascot. She ran as such and it feels like Andrew Balding is bringing her along slowly, happy in the knowledge that Kalpana will show her best in the autumn, and potentially on softer ground. Look back at Champions Day last year, her Fillies & Mares success was a significant step up on previous form displayed during the year - she’s an autumn girl. There’s a strong chance that any outstanding performances at Goodwood or York (think Whirl in the Yorkshire Oaks) could push Kalpana back into longer odds, so keep an eye over the next few weeks.

Red Spells Danger (Tim Easterby) July 25 - York, 7f Novice Stakes Whilst her ladyship has been enjoying herself at Ascot over the weekend, I headed North to York to see what delights were on offer, and as ever, it didn’t disappoint. York’s one of those tracks that, the more you go, the more you want to go, and there’s always something you can whack on trackers that should be up to winning races. Whilst Friday night’s novice favourite Amakhala Warrior was much more a two-year-old for now, the one to take out of this was Red Spells Danger, an altogether bigger unit that has probably taken some getting ready for this debut. A lovely, lengthy type that’s clearly going to want further than this seven furlongs, he really took the eye beforehand and you couldn’t help but be taken by the way he finished his race off for third under no more than hands-and-heels under David Allan. On return to the paddock, he blew quite hard for some time afterwards and he knew he’d been in a race. He’ll strip a lot fitter for this next time and is absolutely one to follow as he gains experience, and goes up in trip. A lovely prospect.

