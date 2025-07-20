Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team reflect on the recent racing and recommend a few horses to keep tabs on including a duo trained by John and Thady Gosden.
Broughshane (Mickey Bowen)
19 July - Unibet Moneyback As Cash Races Handicap Hurdle
I’m never overly keen on putting horses to follow up that have already won a race, it can feel like you’ve missed the boat somewhat and you’re merely telling folk something they’ve perhaps already seen, but I have to give Broughshane a positive mention after his Market Rasen win on Saturday as I think he might be a little better than a summer jumper, and there's more to come from him.
It was interesting to see him in the paddock, as comments I’d read suggested he lacked a bit of scope but I thought he was attractive enough to look at, and I couldn’t find a reason why he ought not jump a fence in time. He did have a couple of goes for his previous yard, with mixed results, but I'd not be shocked to see him have another try at some point this year.
What he showed here were some good battling qualities to hold off the still-well-treated Maghlaak and a rejuvenated Ballygeary, the trio nicely clear. He shouldn’t go up too much for this narrow win, and his new yard seem to have turned him around pretty quickly. There's a couple more good races in him before the handicapper catches up, and he’ll win again.
Okeechobee (Harry Charlton)
19 July - Listed Steventon Stakes
There is no doubt that Okeechobee has encountered some problems during his racing career – the now-six-year-old gelding has only raced eight times since his debut in 2022, showing some useful form including a win in the 2024 Group 3 Brigadier Gerard form.
He's bred to be smart too; out of Scuffle, making him a half-brother to Logician and multiple Black Type performers. It was Okeechobee’s second start of the year in the Steventon Stakes, having disappointed in the Magnolia Stakes in April, and it was difficult to argue that the big-framed gelding would not come forward again for the run.
He’s unlike half-brother Logician, clearly taking more physical attributes from sire Time Test, but has the air of quality of a horse capable of winning more races if connections can just get him right.
Fourth out of five in the Steventon wouldn’t appeal as a piece of bare form, but if Okeechobee turns up in another Listed race in the next month or so with an improved physique, you wouldn’t want to draw a line through it.
Glistening & Gold Penny (John and Thady Gosden)
19 July - Darley EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes
It was difficult to make a case against any of the fillies in the Darley EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes – even 250/1 shot Quite Sweet was a well-balanced, tidy type with the potential of winning races in the future. Going forward, you could take any number as horses to follow but the eye was caught by the Gosden pair of Gold Penny and Glistening. The two stablemates were like chalk and cheese: Glistening, big framed and physical forward with no lack of quality compared to the neat, closely put together appearance of stablemate Gold Penny.
Choosing between them was like picking a favourite child. You could see the positives and negatives of both, but Gold Penny received the nod – not presenting like a filly who had never seen a racecourse before. Sir Mark Prescott’s Consent was an impressive winner of the race (‘small and compact, very lean for a filly returning off a break’) and Gold Penny shaped well to finish third, showing her lack of experience mid-way through the race before staying on to steal the place from Sea The Wonder.
She’s a beautifully bred half-sister to Farhh and future victories, even at a higher level, look well within her remit.
In contrast, the physically imposing Glistening was very disappointing, tailed off to finish sixty-four lengths behind the winner. The stewards noted that ‘trainer's rep could offer no explanation for the poor form shown other than a report from the jockey that the filly was never travelling; vet examined the filly post-race during routine testing and had nothing to report’. It’s difficult, given her appearance and the market support, that the performance was Glistening’s true running and she’s one to keep an eye on.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.