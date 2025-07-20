Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team reflect on the recent racing and recommend a few horses to keep tabs on including a duo trained by John and Thady Gosden.

Broughshane (Mickey Bowen) 19 July - Unibet Moneyback As Cash Races Handicap Hurdle I’m never overly keen on putting horses to follow up that have already won a race, it can feel like you’ve missed the boat somewhat and you’re merely telling folk something they’ve perhaps already seen, but I have to give Broughshane a positive mention after his Market Rasen win on Saturday as I think he might be a little better than a summer jumper, and there's more to come from him. It was interesting to see him in the paddock, as comments I’d read suggested he lacked a bit of scope but I thought he was attractive enough to look at, and I couldn’t find a reason why he ought not jump a fence in time. He did have a couple of goes for his previous yard, with mixed results, but I'd not be shocked to see him have another try at some point this year. What he showed here were some good battling qualities to hold off the still-well-treated Maghlaak and a rejuvenated Ballygeary, the trio nicely clear. He shouldn’t go up too much for this narrow win, and his new yard seem to have turned him around pretty quickly. There's a couple more good races in him before the handicapper catches up, and he’ll win again.

Okeechobee (Harry Charlton) 19 July - Listed Steventon Stakes There is no doubt that Okeechobee has encountered some problems during his racing career – the now-six-year-old gelding has only raced eight times since his debut in 2022, showing some useful form including a win in the 2024 Group 3 Brigadier Gerard form. He's bred to be smart too; out of Scuffle, making him a half-brother to Logician and multiple Black Type performers. It was Okeechobee’s second start of the year in the Steventon Stakes, having disappointed in the Magnolia Stakes in April, and it was difficult to argue that the big-framed gelding would not come forward again for the run. He’s unlike half-brother Logician, clearly taking more physical attributes from sire Time Test, but has the air of quality of a horse capable of winning more races if connections can just get him right. Fourth out of five in the Steventon wouldn’t appeal as a piece of bare form, but if Okeechobee turns up in another Listed race in the next month or so with an improved physique, you wouldn’t want to draw a line through it.