Horses to follow: Trackside Live team with horses for My Stable

The Trackside Live team are back with four key horses to follow in light of the recent action at York and Sandown.

Jackknife (Roger Varian) 29 May – Sandown – Listed Heron Stakes We appreciate we may not win any awards for this insight, but Jackknife has to be the horse to follow out of the Heron Stakes, finishing quickly to steal third from a fading Pellitory in a particularly eye-catching manner. We’re here to talk about paddock though and this colt ticks all the boxes: physically impressive, almost black, colt who was feeling in high spirits with the occasional kick out as he took in preliminaries. Whilst he isn’t a ‘will come on for the run’ candidate, you have to anticipate a colt having his second outing will improve for the experience and you’d also like to think that a step up to ten furlongs would be ideal – half-brother Defoe won the 1m4f Group 1 Coronation Cup amidst an extensive Group haul over middle-distances.

Moonjid (Marcus Tregoning) 29 May – Sandown - Starsports.Bet Handicap Horses after a break always warrant paddock interest and we were pleasantly surprised by the appearance of Moonjid, who was fit enough for his seasonal return– and, perhaps notably, the first run after a gelding operation. He travelled promisingly for a long way in the mile handicap and seemed to give up the ghost a little when hampered with two furlongs to run – perhaps remembering he was a bit out of breath – finishing a commendable sixth, a step up from previous juvenile form. The son of Mohaather will tighten up for the run, for all he was fit enough, and he has to be an exciting prospect for some big handicaps down the line.

Rock Opera (Richard Fahey) 31 May - York - William Hill Keep Your Raceday Positive Handicap You wonder what Richard Fahey has got to do to get among the winners. It’s been a pretty middling April and May for the Malton handler, with just the ten victories from 159 runners, and his two-year-olds have been well behind this season too. However, he’s too good a trainer for this poor streak to last and once the winner bandwagon starts rolling, it’s one that you’d want to be on. Rock Opera looks a winner in waiting. He was fit and well for this, one of the better ones in the paddock, and the addition of a first-time visor caused no ill effects behaviour-wise. In a race where it paid to be on or near the pace, Rock Opera did by far the best of those held up at the rear, running on strongly late to grab third, beaten two-and-a-quarter lengths. He’s on a mark he can do some damage off, and it’s surely a matter of time before he adds to Fahey’s tally for the season. Six furlongs in a strong-run event will see him home in front.