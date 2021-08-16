Timeform Horses To Follow

As the curtain came down on QIPCO British Champions Day thoughts turn to the new jumps season and Timeform's Horses to Follow is now available via Amazon.
The book includes 50 hot prospects in profile from GB (and not just the Championship contenders – there’s darker horses and handicappers in there too) chosen by Timeform and Sporting Life experts.
15 top trainers provide three to follow from their yards, there's ante-post advice for the major races, a review of the key moments of last seasons and much, much more.
You can order the book right now on Amazon by clicking here.