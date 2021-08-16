Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform Horses To Follow
Timeform Horses To Follow

Horses To Follow: Timeform National Hunt guide published

By Sporting Life
16:31 · SAT October 16, 2021

As the curtain came down on QIPCO British Champions Day thoughts turn to the new jumps season and Timeform's Horses to Follow is now available via Amazon.

The book includes 50 hot prospects in profile from GB (and not just the Championship contenders – there’s darker horses and handicappers in there too) chosen by Timeform and Sporting Life experts.

15 top trainers provide three to follow from their yards, there's ante-post advice for the major races, a review of the key moments of last seasons and much, much more.

OUT NOW! Order Timeform Horses to Follow 2021/22 jumps issue

You can order the book right now on Amazon by clicking here.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING