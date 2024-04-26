Horses To Follow: Three improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three horses who showed plenty of promise in recent weeks and look open to significant improvement.

Kikkuli (Timeform rating 90P) Won, 7f maiden, Newmarket, April 16 Kikkuli has plenty to live up to as a Kingman half-brother to none other than Frankel and looks an exciting prospect for Harry Charlton – whose father Roger trained their dam Kind - after getting off the mark at the second attempt. He had already shown bags of promise on his sole start at two in a novice at Newmarket late last year when runner-up to the subsequent Greenham Stakes second Zoum Zoum. That form has worked out well and Kikkuli became the latest winner out of that race when returning over the same course and distance in the Alex Scott Maiden at the Craven meeting which is always a well-contested race of its type. Confirming that debut promise, Kikkuli did well considering his obvious greenness and an educational ride from Ryan Moore looks sure to have done him the power of good. Making smooth headway two furlongs out, Kikkuli led in the final furlong and found extra when threatened in the closing stages to get the better of favourite Creative Story by a length. Kikkuli will stay a mile and remains with bundles of potential.

Star Style (Timeform rating 97P) Won, 7f newcomers race, Newbury, April 19 Star Style was backed down to share favouritism at 3/1 for the Bridget Maiden, a long-established contest for unraced fillies, and the daughter of Zoustar looked something out of the ordinary for Richard Hannon in winning in clear-cut fashion with her performance backed up by a good timefigure. Travelling strongly in front, Star Style quickened clear two furlongs out and kept on well when shaken up inside the final furlong to pass the post five and a half lengths clear of nearest rival Bella Taslina. Entered in the 1000 Guineas, Star Style’s limited experience is an obvious concern if she goes there but she’s surely a pattern performer in the making further down the line and an exciting prospect.

Mount Parnassus (Timeform rating 62P) Third, 6f maiden, Curragh, Apr 21 The O’Briens had the first three in this first six-furlong contest for two-year-olds, and while Mount Parnassus was no match for either Joseph’s Cowardofthecounty or Aidan’s Whistlejacket, Donnacha O’Brien’s Mount Parnassus caught the eye behind them in third. He was badly in need of the experience, racing off the pace after a slow start and then running green but made headway when switched two furlongs out and finished with running left nine lengths off the winner. A €150,000 yearling by July Cup winner Ten Sovereigns and from a family with some smart middle-distance performers, Mount Parnassus looks open to significant improvement with that first experience under his belt.