Horses To Follow: Three improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are trio of three-year-olds who made their debut in the past month and look open to significant improvement.

British Camp (Timeform rating 88P) Won, 1m3f novice, Kempton, March 13 British Camp, a half-brother to the smart Queen's Vase runner-up Saint George, showed his inexperience on debut, breaking slowly and then taking time to find his stride after being shaken up on the home turn. However, he stayed on gradually in the straight and edged ahead close home to narrowly deny Imperial Sovereign and Tribal Star, a couple of well-bred rivals who had previously shown promise so had the benefit of experience to call on. British Camp looks to have plenty of scope and, like so many from the Andrew Balding yard, can be expected to make considerable progress with the initial outing under his belt.

King's Coronation (Timeform rating 74P) Fifth, 1m½f novice, Wolverhampton, March 19 King's Coronation was too green to make a telling impact on debut but he showed plenty to work with and is likely to be of interest for a similar event next time if making the anticipated improvement. King's Coronation, who was held up after being slowly into stride, ran wide on the home turn when attempting to make headway and then ran around a bit in the straight, carrying his head a touch awkwardly. He kept on without being knocked about in the straight, leaving the impression that he should be much more streetwise next time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Rainbows Edge (Timeform rating 78P) Won, 1m fillies' maiden, Newcastle, March 23 Rainbows Edge boasts an eyecatching pedigree, being by Night of Thunder out of the Albany and Cherry Hinton winner Memory, and she looked a useful prospect when overcoming inexperience to make a winning start at Newcastle. Rainbows Edge ran green when pulled out to make her challenge, edging to her left, but she made good headway and hit the front approaching the final furlong. She then further demonstrated her inexperience by edging across to the right when in front but, more significantly, she was gradually pulling clear at the time under just hands-and-heels riding. She readily saw off some rivals who also possess potential and she appeals as the sort to improve markedly for the Gosdens.