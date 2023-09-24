Horses To Follow: Three improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three who were awarded the Large P on debut recently.

God's Window (Timeform rating 86P) Won, 1m maiden, Doncaster, Saturday 16 September God's Window is presumably held in some regard by the Gosdens as he had been entered in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy prior to making his debut in maiden company over the same course and distance, and he looked like a good prospect when getting off the mark at the first attempt. He was held up in a contest run at just a steady gallop, but he made good headway on the flank from three furlongs out and looked in control after hitting the front over a furlong out. He only needed to be kept up to his work with a hands-and-heels ride to maintain the advantage and register a three-quarter-length success with a bit in hand. He has a good middle-distance pedigree being by Dubawi and out of a useful mare who won the Lingfield Oaks Trial and he appeals as the type to improve significantly when stepping up in trip as a three-year-old.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Summer of Love (Timeform rating 60P) Fourth, 1m fillies' novice, Kempton, Friday 22 September Summer of Love was ultimately beaten nearly ten lengths in fourth on debut but she shaped better than that result would suggest and ought to do much better with the outing under her belt. Summer of Love looked to be carrying condition ahead of her debut and that lack of an outing told late on as she weakened inside the final furlong. There had been a lot to like about the way Summer of Love moved prior to getting tired, though, and this well-bred filly (out of smart listed winner Albasharah) has the scope to make plenty of improvement next time for Saeed bin Suroor.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Warsong (Timeform rating 59P) Fourth, 6f novice, Yarmouth, Tuesday 19 September Warsong is another juvenile who should make significant progress for Saeed bin Suroor despite being unable to reward good support on debut at Yarmouth last week. Warsong was sent off the 11/8 favourite but was soon on the back foot after missing the break. He further showed his inexperience by taking a strong hold and also flashed his tail three furlongs out. He was unable to sustain his effort after looking a threat over a furlong out, but given how green he was early on it's encouraging that he showed as much as he did. He is seemingly well regarded and could fare a lot better next time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!