Horses To Follow: Three improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three who were awarded the Large P on debut in the past week.

Sumiha (Timeform rating: 88P) Thunder Roll set a good standard in the mile-and-a-quarter maiden at the Curragh on Saturday having finished third in the Munster Oaks last time, but she was unable to cope with the finishing kick of Sumiha who did well to come through off just a steady gallop to make a winning debut. Sumiha showed her inexperience coming out of the stalls, breaking slowly, but she travelled smoothly through the race and after being pulled out early in the straight she made good headway to lead inside the final furlong and score by half a length. It's taken a long time for the three-year-old Sumiha to make the track but this well-bred filly - her dam is out of a winning half-sister to the top-class Sinndar - is clearly a smart prospect and open to significant improvement after such a taking debut.

London City (Timeform rating: 77P) London City has an eye-catching pedigree - he's by US Triple Crown winner Justify and out of multiple Group 1 winner Winter - and he showed plenty to work with at the Curragh on Saturday when fifth in a newcomers' maiden contested by plenty of other well-bred types from powerful yards. London City failed to pick up as well as some of those around him, and was briefly short of room inside the final furlong, but he kept on well again close home under a hands-and-heels ride. He's in the best of hands with Aidan O'Brien and has a superb pedigree so should make marked improvement with this encouraging outing under his belt.

Velvet Crush (Timeform rating: 73P) Velvet Crush was an expensive yearling purchase at 325,000 guineas and she produced an encouraging effort when third on debut at Kempton last week. Velvet Crush did well under the circumstances to be placed as she missed the break and then raced at the rear of the field in a steadily-run race, but she picked up strongly in the straight and passed a host of rivals under a hands-and-heels ride. She will be much sharper with this experience to call on is open to significant improvement so is likely to be high on the shortlist for a similar fillies' novice.