Horses to follow this week away from the spotlight

Well, hello, and welcome to the first installment of my new column “Away From The Spotlight”, which is going to be concentrating on the bread-and-butter stuff from Monday to Friday rather than the more glamorous weekend stuff.

We went through a few names for this column before settling on the title we have, not all of them printable, and most linking my love of low-quality jump racing with my moniker. “Massey’s Methods” was touted up at one point before I dismissed it as sounding like a low-budget Kama Sutra. This isn’t that sort of a column, if you get my drift. Not yet, anyway, let’s see how the first few weeks go. It’ll be more horses of interest than actual tips, and will be part travelogue as well, as I’ll detail my coming week on the road, complete with obligatory moans about roadworks, food, weather, age, how everything creaks before I go racing, how everything creaks after I get back from racing (left heel particularly painful at present, feel free to ask when you see me, won’t you? I'll bore you for a good five minutes with it) and all points in between. So without further ado... Monday. This is easy. I’m going nowhere other than to have a flu jab at the docs and then I’ll settle down to watch Carlisle and Kempton on the telly. Kempton’s small fields make for tough punting, but I spotted Supreme Yeats doing some good late work over a trip too short at Cheltenham last time and the step back up to three miles in the Pertemps Qualifier will suit.

Over at Carlisle, Free Pic (12.15) has 0-100 at Market Rasen written all over him, and it’ll be interesting to see what the Cowards can do with Kel Raffles (2.48) this season. He left the Twiston-Davies yard back in May, connections paying 18k for the gelding, and having been twice a winner in France, there’s probably more wins in him if they can find the key. The long, long road that is the A14 will take me to Huntingdon on Tuesday. Sadly, I’m expecting the card to cut up a bit, although the potential for 14mm of rain on Monday might help. There’s a lovely 0-100 2m4½f handicap on the card where I’ve half an eye on Tigga Time (12.51). I’ve a lot of time for Sarah Humphrey as a trainer, and I reckon she’ll figure out Tigga Time before much longer. That run at Worcester should have taken the freshness out of him, and if he settles better, therein lies his chance. Later on the card, Crac De Megaudais (2.01) is worth a look in the novices handicap chase. Tom Gretton’s had three winners in the past couple of weeks, which is as good a form as the yard have been in for some time, and that was a solid enough first effort from Crac De Megaudais at Newton Abbot. He’s coming back off a break here, so paddock inspection will tell us more, but he has won off a break before, so has to be of some interest. And Huntingdon are really spoiling us with a seller, (2.36) where Mi Sueno will be a massive price as he’s apparently no chance, but they swap the headgear. Maybe back-to-lay material, as he’ll go off in front, and some rain would help too. I could have called in at Bangor on Wednesday as it’s a really good-looking card, but a) that last hour of back-roads travel is a pain and b) I’m doing a Cheltenham preview evening in the town later that night, and I’d have to leave after four races anyway. So I’ll have to give it a miss, which is a shame, as Diva Luna goes chasing, something I’d been looking forward to. She’s one of my 'Ten To Follow' this year, I think she’s made for fences and will be disappointed if she doesn’t make the grade.

