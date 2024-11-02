Horses to follow: The new recruits for Nicky Henderson, Venetia Williams and Henry De Bromhead

Mark Howard's series continues with a look at some of the new faces joining the leading yards of Nicky Henderson, Venetia Williams and Henry De Bromhead among others.

EPINEPHRINE (Venetia Williams) Half-sister to Grade 1 runner-up Miss Salsa Blue, EPINEPHRINE raced twice for Davide Satalia including when two and a half lengths runner-up on her Flat debut at Pompadour (1m 5f : AW) in August last year. She pulled eight lengths clear of the third. Sent hurdling less than two months later, the No Risk At All filly was fitted with a noseband in a fillies’ conditions hurdle at Auteuil (2m 2f : Very Soft) in early October. Partnered by Bertrand Lestrade, she saved ground on the inside jumping well and holding every chance on the approach to the second last. Staying on, she found Kamsinea (won a Grade 2 hurdle next time) and Manon too strong finishing seven lengths third – Epinephrine was six and a half lengths clear of the fourth. Venetia Williams acquired the four year old for €100,000 at the Arqana Deauville Autumn Sale and is now owned by C.J.Norton Esq. A chaser in the making, she has been given plenty of time to acclimatise and is a fine prospect for mares’ novice hurdles this winter.

KIENTZHEIM (Nicky Henderson) Nicky Henderson has taken charge of the J.P.McManus-owned filly KIENTZHEIM who is a half-sister to stablemate Joyeuse and hails from the same connections in her native country. Trained by Armand Lefeuvre, who was also responsible for Champion Hurdle winner Epatante, she won two of her three races in AQPS Flat races. A length and three quarters runner-up on her debut at Durtal (1m 6f) in December last year, the Zanzibari filly went one better on the all-weather at Pornichet (Left-Handed : 1m 4f) in January winning by two lengths. Reappearing a month later, she produced an even better display when galloping her opponents into submission at Angers (1m 6f : Very Soft). Held up during the first half of the race, the grey made smooth headway before being pushed into the lead early in the home straight. Pulling eight lengths clear, she looked a smart filly who should do well for her new connections.

KILGAME (Henry De Bromhead) Robcour and Henry De Bromhead combined to win the Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival courtesy of Slade Steel. The same combination are responsible for the once raced French bred KILGAME, who was acquired on behalf of Brian Acheson by agent Alex Elliott having finished runner-up on his debut at Auteuil in March. A gelded son of Jeu St Eloi, the Gab Leenders trained four year old lined up in the nine runner Prix Ventriloque – the brilliant Vautour also finished runner-up in the same event in 2013 – and was ridden by Johnny Charron. Held up, Kilgame jumped neatly and made ground on the inside down the backstraight, whilst the more experienced winner King Conti made all and raced along the hedge on the far side before turning for home. No match for the Hugo Merriene trained winner, who was partnered by James Reveley, he was beaten seven lengths but finished six and a half lengths clear of the third. The form is strong with King Conti following up in a Listed event before being placed in a Grade 2 hurdle at the same track. The fourth Kolokico has won twice over fences since, including a Grade 1 chase at Auteuil in May, while the fifth has also scored subsequently. Gab Leenders supplied Brian Acheson with his Stayers’ Hurdle and four times Grade 1 winner Teahupoo and their latest transaction looks another highly promising youngster, who will hopefully develop into a Graded novice hurdler this season.

KOKTAIL DIVIN (Henry De Bromhead) Out of a Grade 2 French bumper winner, KOKTAIL DIVIN ran in three AQPS Flat races for Alain Couetil winning twice and looking a four-year-old of considerable potential. Three and a half lengths fourth on his first start at Moulins (1m 4f : Soft) in August last year, the Lord Daresbury owned and subsequent Grade 1 winning chaser Kolokico filled third position. The Masked Marvel gelding stepped up on that effort when winning by nine lengths at Nantes (LH : 1m 4f : Very Soft) in early October. Racing on the outside, he quickened away on the hometurn outclassing his six opponents. Returning from a near six months break, the Couetil trained runner was even more impressive at Le Lion D’Angers (LH : 1m6f : Heavy) lengthening clear in the homestraight to beat previous winner Kerion Bourgeois by ten lengths. Bought privately by Barry Maloney, of Minella Indo, Monalee and Monty’s Star fame, he has joined Henry De Bromhead to go novice hurdling.

LIMIER D’ARTHEL (Philip Hobbs & Johnston White) Seven times Grade 1 winner Defi Du Seuil began his career in French bumpers for Emmanuel Clayeux. The Voix Du Nord gelding 14 of his 25 starts for J.P.McManus and Philip Hobbs earning £627,611 in total prize-money. The same combination have taken charge of another ex-Clayeux inmate, LIMIER D’ARTHEL. The son of Cokoriko caught the eye on his AQPS Flat race debut at Lignieres (1m 4f) in late March. Short of room on the far rail, he stayed on strongly once in the clear to finish fourth behind the highly regarded Lincoln Du Seuil. Beaten five and a half lengths, he confirmed the promise with a bloodless win at Moulins (1m 4f : Soft) a fortnight later. Keen during the early stages, he was held up before moving closer to the pace halfway down the backstraight. Sent to the front turning for home (400 metres out), he stretched away to win by nine lengths. The runner-up won next time. Bought soon afterwards, he is expected to go juvenile hurdling and fingers crossed he can evoke memories of the top-class Defi Du Seuil.

MINELLA PREMIER (Nicky Henderson) The Irish pointing field has been good to six times champion trainer Nicky Henderson in recent years with a trio of the Seven Barrows superstars Constitution Hill (7 Grade 1 wins – cost £120,000), Jonbon (7 Grade 1 - £570,000) and the ill-fated Shishkin (6 Grade 1 - £170,000) beginning their careers ‘between the flags’ in the Emerald Isle. The stable’s latest high profile acquisition from the same source is the Ballindenisk winner MINELLA PREMIER, who was bought for £400,000 at the Goffs UK Spring Sale. From the family of Mary Reveley’s high-class two mile chaser Function Dream, the Shantou gelding was trained by Clonmel hotelier John Nallen. Making his debut in early May and racing on good ground, the strong muscular four year old travelled smoothly and jumped efficiently before taking charge after the second last under Johnny Barry scoring by a dozen lengths. Minella Premier’s Rules debut is one to look forward and there is every chance it will be at Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup fixture (29th & 30th November) – there is a two miles maiden hurdle, which Henderson has won 7 of the last 10 renewals, on the first day, and a two and a half miles novice hurdle on the second afternoon. Either way, the four year old could be something special.

VIYANNI (Harry Derham) Dual winning juvenile hurdler Givemefive was purchased privately out of Johnny Murtagh’s yard in Ireland. The Holy Roman Emperor was also runner-up in the Grade 2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton. Rising star Harry Derham has returned to the same source to acquire the former Aga Khan owned VIYANNI who now belongs to the OLBG Racing Club. A stoutly bred son of Almanzor, his dam won over twelve furlongs in France and he improved markedly when stepped up in trip at Bellewstown (1m 6f : Good) in early July. Having his fourth start and going handicapping for the first time off a mark of 65, he hit the front before the furlong marker and bounded clear to win by four lengths. His jockey Ben Coen said afterwards: “He galloped right out to the line. The step up in trip definitely helped. I know that was a mile and six, but I wouldn't be afraid to go two miles. He was only getting going." Acquired soon afterwards and gelded, he looks tailormade for jumping.