Horses to Follow over jumps this week including at Wetherby, Hereford and Bangor

Finally, rain.

Never so happy to see it as I have been this week, as I’m sure any of you with a garden have, too. I realise it’s barely scratched the surface as far as getting jump racing back to anything like normality but it’s a start. Austen and Boelo might sound like elephants from The Jungle Book (cue the old Morecambe & Wise joke: “Do you like Kipling?” “I don’t know, I’ve never kippled.”) but their trumpeted arrival at the weekend was actually quite welcome, at least as far as the rainfall went.

Anyway, despite the loss of Aintree's Old Roan card it really does feel like we’re up and running, and we’ve even got a few runners at Hereford on Monday. Things must be looking up.

Neither division of the juvenile hurdle makes much appeal for a bet, with Charles Darnay likely to be too short in the 13:48 (interestingly also has an entry in the Listed Wensleydale Hurdle at Wetherby on Friday…) but later on the card Lucy The Wire might be the one to beat in the Mares' Handicap Hurdle at 14:52.

Front-runner Hello Sweety would be the one to beat on the best of her form, but she looked very mulish on her latest start, barely getting out the starting gate and pulled up not long after. That’s got to be a concern, but even if she jumps off, I fancy Lucy The Wire, a winner on the all-weather at Wolverhampton three weeks ago, will track her and have her measure late on. She’s just more straightforward, two miles on good or quicker seemingly what she wants over hurdles, and she can record a third hurdles success.

There are one or two more likely winners in the field than Sandscape in the last at 16:00, but perhaps first time up is the time to catch him. He doesn’t do anything quickly, does Sandscape, but on his seasonal reappearance last year he split Tankardstown Diva (who went on to win another three times) and Seahouses, who won on his next start, reversing form with Sandscape in the process. His form went the wrong way after that, but he starts this season off from a 6lb lower mark, is going right-handed (which I think he needs to) and has his ground. A small, speculative bet to give Henry Daly his first winner this autumn.

Tuesday sees the first Venetia Williams runners of the season, with four entered up at Bangor-On Dee at the time of writing. Venetia never really got going last year, just 15 winners between November and the end of April. There were false dawns; we all fell into the trap of thinking she might be back more than once, but the kickstart never came. Despite all that, she had a winner at the Cheltenham Festival, proving you always keep the quality, even if the consistency fails you (something I parlay to Mrs M on a regular basis) and she’s simply too good to have another below-par season.

The upshot of that is, of course, she has a stable full of well-handicapped horses ready to go to war with this year. We’re probably a week or three away from what we’d (normally) term back-’em-blind season with her but it’ll be interesting to see how the Tuesday runners go. At present, then; Ramo in the 13:46, Col du Pre’ in the 15:16 (probably the most interesting of the quartet), Falco Des Pins in the 15:46 and Sole Solution in the 16:16.