Horses to follow over jumps this season

Our team of experts nominate their horses to follow this National Hunt campaign, starting with Andrew McLaren.
I can’t think of many horses who shaped better in defeat last season than DOUGLAS TALKING did in the Red Rum at Aintree (replay below), where his jumping was a joy to behold.
He was just worn down in the last 50 yards having forced a brisk pace there and improved further when second again at Punchestown behind the classy Dinoblue just 14 days after Aintree, a testament to his constitution.
He started the campaign with a win at Ayr off a mark of 118 so the fact he was able to perform as he did at Aintree and Punchestown with a rating in the mid 130s is a credit to him and his excellent trainer, and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.
Described as a “robust powerhouse” by Timeform, I’m sure he has a good handicap or two in him this season before potentially stepping up to graded company - his bold jumping, attacking style of racing reminds me of Editeur Du Gite, who won the Red Rum in 2021 before climbing the handicap ranks and going on score at Grade 1 level. Andrew McLaren
