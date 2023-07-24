Horses To Follow: Four newcomers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are four two-year-olds who have been given the Large P on their recent debuts.

Henry Longfellow (Timeform rating: 94P) It’s looking increasingly doubtful that we will ever see Minding’s first foal Victorium, a daughter of Deep Impact, on the racecourse, but her second foal Henry Longfellow made his debut for Aidan O’Brien at the Curragh on Saturday and won in the manner of one who’ll go a long way towards living up to his illustrious pedigree. The high-class Minding’s five Group 1 wins at three included the 1000 Guineas and Oaks, but she’d been a very good two-year-old as well, winning the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies’ Mile. Sent off the 5/4 favourite in the seven-furlong maiden, Henry Longfellow travelled strongly close to the pace before quickening to lead under two furlongs out and was ridden out for a length and three-quarters win over main market rival Mythology who’d finished fifth in the Railway Stakes on his previous start. Henry Longfellow, who holds an entry in next month’s Futurity Stakes over the same course and distance, won in a good time and should make considerable progress.

Vandeek (Timeform rating: 91P) Those who’d made Simon & Ed Crisford’s newcomer Vandeek the even-money favourite for his debut at Nottingham on Friday must have had some anxious moments after the colt was very slowly away from the stalls. But after taking a strong hold well off the pace he began to make good headway from halfway and took the lead with a furlong to run before beating the Sir Michael Stoute-trained second favourite Never So Brave, who set a good standard from finishing second at Newmarket on his debut, by three quarters of a length with a gap of four lengths to the third. Clearly very green, Vandeek looks open to significant improvement and he won’t be out of place in a higher grade next time. Although it was his first race, the son of Havana Grey had evidently impressed on a racecourse before because he fetched the joint highest-price, 625,000 guineas, at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale in April. He’s bred to be speedy as his dam has produced three other winning sprinters, including the useful Mine’s A Double.

Cogitate (Timeform rating: 88P) Chaldean won one of the divisions of Newbury’s seven-furlong novice last year, while future Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Bayside Boy won the same contest in 2021. Cogitate, therefore, has plenty to live up to this year, but the way he won Friday’s first division suggests he’s a smart prospect for Charlie Hills. Although unfancied in the betting at 14/1, Cogitate made a striking debut, going with zest in a slowly-run race early on whilst being waited with and then quickening to lead in the final furlong before going clear to win easily by two lengths from another of the newcomers, Boiling Point, from Roger Varian’s yard. Cogitate is a 105,000 guinea yearling by Churchill and a half-brother to several winners out of useful six-furlong listed winner Damaniyat Girl. He’ll stay a mile in due course and it would be no surprise to see him in pattern company next.

Point Given (Timeform rating: 75P) Point Given will do well to reach the same heights as his American namesake who won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes on the way to being named US Horse of The Year in 2001, but he did make a very promising debut for Sir Michael Stoute at Doncaster earlier this month. Sent off at 8/1 for a maiden over six furlongs, Point Given shaped well after starting awkwardly, making headway entering the final furlong after being waited with and finishing with running left to be beaten just under two lengths into fourth behind the winner Sky Warrior. Point Given is by leading first-season sire Blue Point and cost 270,000 guineas as a yearling. His unraced dam has produced several winners, notably Toormore, a high-class miler who won the Vintage Stakes and National Stakes at two, and Estidhkaar, another who did very well at two, winning the Superlative Stakes and Champagne Stakes. Point Given looks sure to be winning himself before much longer.