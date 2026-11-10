Horses To Follow: Dark horses for the 2027 Flat season

What you will not find within these pages are the leading two-year-olds of 2026. They are both very much established and have been written about at length elsewhere. The purpose of this publication is to shine a light on those two-year-olds who have achieved victory at a lesser level, caught the eye in defeat; or who remain capable of better now eligible for handicaps.

Provided alongside each horse will be their Timeform rating at the time of writing.

There will also be unraced horses included. I toyed with the idea of interviewing trainers of the larger strings about said horses, but I decided it would fairly pointless to do so. The change in unraced horses from now to next spring will work both ways; a horse showing little now could suddenly blossom and propel themselves into being one of the big hopes within that stable come the spring.

As ever, thank you for taking the time to read. I hope it serves as a useful source of information.

Dan Briden