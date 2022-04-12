Mark Howard, Racing TV pundit and author of Ahead On The Flat as well as One Jump Ahead, pinpoints a handful of horses to keep an eye on at the Craven meeting this week.

Foxtrot (Roger Varian) 4.10 Newmarket, Tuesday - bet365 European Breeders' Fund Maiden Fillies' Stakes Cheveley Park Stud have a strong team of three year olds for the new campaign spearheaded by the unbeaten Inspiral. The Newmarket based operation have six horses from the Classic generation in training with Roger Varian, including the unraced FOXTROT. A filly by Le Havre, she is a half-sister to the 97 rated Bashkirova who won three out of four for William Haggas last term. Unable to run as a juvenile due to a minor setback, she has pleased her trainer over the winter and is regarded as ‘a very nice filly.’ She has been declared to make her debut in the fillies’ maiden over a mile on Tuesday (4.10). The Carlburg Stables outfit won the same event four years ago with subsequent Listed winner Qazyna. The Irish Oaks and Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Sea of Class also made her racecourse bow in the second division of the same event that year. Expect a bold showing on her debut on the Rowley Mile this week before going on to better things.

Educator (William Haggas) 4.45 Newmarket, Tuesday - bet365 Handicap The ten furlongs three year old handicap which concludes proceedings on Tuesday (4.45) has been contested by the likes of Bronze Cannon and Doctor Fremantle (2008), Wigmore Hall (2010), Main Sequence (2012), Old Persian (2018) and, most recently, Mohaafeth (2021). The last named is trained by William Haggas and the head of Somerville Lodge will be represented this time around by the progressive EDUCATOR. Rated 85, the son of Deep Impact is out of Listed winner Diploma and, having finished a close second at Goodwood in September, he went one better less than three weeks later at Haydock. A neck scorer from the 83 rated and new stablemate Asean Legend, the form received a healthy boost last week when the third Savvy Victory hacked up at Pontefract. Fitted with cheekpieces on that occasion, the headgear has been left off for his reappearance. The step up in trip is expected to suit and his trainer is already eyeing the valuable ten furlongs handicap at Epsom on Derby day (4th June) as part of his owner The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Ikhtiraaq (Sir Michael Stoute) 4.45 Newmarket, Wednesday - Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Hanicap It will be interesting to see what Sir Michael Stoute can achieve with the thrice raced IKHTIRAAQ this term. Entered in the three-year-old handicap over a mile on Wednesday (4.45), the son of Invincible Spirit raced for Owen Burrows as a juvenile finishing runner-up at Salisbury and Chelmsford before winning at the third time of asking over seven furlongs at Leicester in October. A neck winner from the well regarded Akhu Najla, he was subsequently sold for 220,000gns a fortnight later as part of the Shadwell dispersal. An opening mark of 79 doesn’t look harsh and, being a half-brother to a ten furlongs winner, the Freemason Lodge Stable’s new recruit should improve further stepping up in distance this week.

Ruling Dynasty (Charlie Appleby) Champion trainer Charlie Appleby had four horses horses in the Wood Ditton Stakes on Wednesday (2.25) and has settled on Secret State and State Event, but it is hoped RULING DYNASTY will be seen out soon. A half-brother to the aforementioned Old Persian, who was a dual Group 1 winner for the same connections, he has reportedly shown up well in his work and has been given entries in the Epsom Derby and Grand Prix de Paris. While highly likely to start out over a mile, his breeding suggests he will be even better over longer distances as the year goes on.

Twilight Calls (Henry Candy) 4.45 Newmarket, Thursday - Price Promise At bet365 Handicap TWILIGHT CALLS is a horse I flagged up on sportinglife.com after his run at Goodwood last summer. Henry Candy’s charge could only finish sixth in a valuable five and a half furlongs handicap at York’s Ebor Festival next time, but I remain convinced he has plenty more to offer. Gelded during the winter, he wants five furlongs on fast ground and ought to have his optimum conditions in the finale on Thursday (4.45). Unexposed over the minimum trip, the son of Twilight Son won on the July course last year and scored first time out at Doncaster last term confirming he goes well fresh. Rated 94, it would be no surprise to see the Cheveley Park Stud owned gelding mixing it at Pattern race at some stage in 2022.