Was there an Aintree winner among Ballyburn's victims?
Was there an Aintree winner among Ballyburn's victims?

Horses to follow at Aintree Grand National Festival

By Sporting Life
14:01 · THU March 21, 2024

Our Racing Podcast panel nominate three horses who ran at Cheltenham they expect to make an impact at Aintree's Grand National Festival this April.

JIMMY DU SEUIL (Willie Mullins)

I'm not sure whether he'll be going or not and his effort went a little bit under the radar because Ballyburn was so good in that novice hurdle (Gallagher), but Jimmy Du Seuil finished second and I wouldn't be surprise if Willie Mullins decides to send him to Aintree. I thought that was a huge performance from a horse who had won in a much lesser grade. He was sent off at 66/1 at Cheltenham and ran a massive race. I'm not sure he'll bring him back to Punchestown but if he goes to Aintree, he might get his chance in a Grade 1 there. Billy Nash

KARGESE (Willie Mullins)

Zenta was a filly who ran well in the Triumph Hurdle for Willie last year before going on to Aintree to win the Grade 1 and, for her this year, read Kargese in Friday's Triumph. Yes, Sir Gino was absent and no doubt Majborough is a pretty good horse, but she travelled extremely well. That's the hallmark of her performances, she's a really sweet, easy-goer and she'll be very well suited by Aintree. Barring Sir Gino, the British juveniles look very beatable, Willie is going to have to split up all his juveniles and Aintree looks a perfect fit for her. The ideal scenario would be that if she comes to Aintree for the Grade 1 juvenile hurdle, and Sir Gino does as well, she might be a bit of value against the likely favourite. Graham Cunningham

LIFE IN THE PARK (Henry De Bromhead)

I hit the crossbar a couple of times at the meeting including Shanbally Kid in the Coral Cup and Life In The Park in the Plate, and the latter is the one I'd take out of it. I'd love to see him run in that three-mile handicap chase at Aintree on better ground. He was a huge price on the day because I think they thought the ground had gone against him, but he was flying late and I'd just love to see him stepped up in trip. Ed Chamberlin

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

