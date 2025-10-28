Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Kempton
Pride of Donegal – 19:30
Wallop – 20:30
Newton Abbot
A Pai de Nom – 13:23
Nottingham
Woolisle – 13:17
Westgate Warrior – 13:47
Lightning Tiger – 15:47
Dundalk
Oiche Rua – 15:01
Wednesday's Best Bet
LIGHTNING TIGER – 15:47 Nottingham
LIGHTNING TIGER showed steady improvement in his first three starts earlier in the year, but always appealed as one who would raise his game further once handicapping, and he duly won with plenty in hand on his return at Catterick earlier this month.
He still looked a work in progress on that occasion, but he appeared to relish being ridden more positively, and he found plenty to win going away on his first start over a mile and a half.
Lightning Tiger has been raised 6lb in the weights, which looks very workable, and he has the potential to progress another chunk now having his stamina stretched even further.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.