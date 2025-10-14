Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Wednesday's Best Bet SENOR CORTEZ - 15:44 Nottingham

SENOR CORTEZ has proved a different proposition since entering handicaps and moving up in trip, showing much improved form when opening her account over a mile and three quarters at Yarmouth in August, and progressing another chunk when following up over two miles at Lingfield. He was much less exposed than his opposition on that occasion, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory, produced to lead again under two furlongs out and pushed clear in the final furlong to score by five and a half lengths. That was his second wide-margin win (he won by nine lengths at Yarmouth) and he still looks well treated following an 8lb rise now starting out for a new yard. Senor Cortez is totally unexposed at staying distances and is one to keep on the right side.