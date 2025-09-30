Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
Catterick
Lights Go Down – 17:25
Kempton
Jackson Street – 20:00
Bellewstown
Comfort Line – 14:48
Port Louis – 14:48
Sligo
Addragoole – 14:25
Wednesday's Best Bet
LIGHTS GO DOWN - 17:25 Catterick
LIGHTS GO DOWN remains a maiden, but he bumped into a thriving sort (who has won again since) at Ayr two starts back, and he caught the eye when filling the same position at Pontefract last time.
That time he came second best to a progressive, unpenalised three-year-old, but he was only headed well inside of the final furlong and he stuck to his task well.
Positive tactics seem to be bringing out the best in him and he seems sure to relish this first crack at a mile and a half. He remains one to be positive about from a mark in the low 60s and he is sure to launch another bold bid.
