Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Wednesday's Horses In Focus For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown. Goodwood Alpha Crucis – 15:00

Ata Rangi – 15:00

Saddadd – 15:35

Finalise – 16:45

Monsieur Patat – 17:20

Perth Reflection of You – 16:50

Anamanda – 17:25

Listowel Davy Crockett – 14:40

Light N Strike – 16:23

Wednesday's Best Bet SADDADD - 15:35 Goodwood

SADDADD has an extremely progressive profile, making a winning debut before bumping into highly promising types Opera Ballo and Gethin, and confirming himself an exciting prospect when winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury on his handicap debut. That is always a very competitive handicap and he proved himself a smart performer when following up at Sandown from a mark of 101 last month, well suited by softer ground having missed nearly the entirety of the summer, running out an authoritative winner of another competitive handicap. That performance confirmed himself up to this level at least - likely to be plying his trade in pattern company next season - and he's expected to take this step up in grade in his stride with further improvement forthcoming.