Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
Bath
Orionis – 16:20
Song Brocade – 16:20
Kempton
Wedonttelllies – 19:30
Just Keep Flying – 20:00
Tactical Plan – 20:30
Lingfield
Arctician – 17:05
Wednesday's Best Bet
JUST KEEP FLYING – 20:00 Kempton
JUST KEEP FLYING made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Goodwood, out of a well-related middle-distance performer, and she looks set to develop on a similar line after a taking debut success.
She was easy enough to back in the betting, but she looked well above average, switched out for a run two furlongs out, and stayed on to lead in the final 100 yards under a hands-and-heels ride.
The front two were comfortably on top and it looks form to take a positive view on, so she’s expected to defy a penalty before having her sights raised further.
