Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
Doncaster
U S S Charleston - 17:45
Leicester
Watch And Shoot - 20:40
Salisbury
Bouboule - 16:53
Naas
Magny Cours - 17:37
Wednesday's Best Bet
WATCH AND SHOOT - 20:40 Leicester
WATCH AND SHOOT met trouble in running on his handicap debut for George Scott at Windsor nine days ago but that shows he is capable of going close from his opening mark and he can confirm the promise of that run here given a smoother passage.
Watch And Shoot was only beaten half a length or so when fifth behind Bravo Zulu at Windsor but after getting shuffled back, he failed to get a clear run until finding a gap in the final hundred yards. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings from the same mark here and is very much one to be interested in.
