Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
Chester
Ruby's Profit - 14:05
That's Amore - 14:35
Square d'Alboni - 15:05
Pinhole - 15:05
Kempton
Scarlet Moon - 21:00
Newton Abbot
Roadshow - 14:15
Al Sayah - 16:20
Gowran
Wegotogether - 16:50
Thalara - 18:20
Offshore Bay - 18:50
Wednesday's Best Bet
Scarlet Moon - 21:00 Kempton
Archie Watson's Scarlet Moon heads up some promising three-year-old middle-distance handicappers in the final contest of the night at Kempton.
He finished down the field in his three starts over a mile last year but he's very much bred for longer trips this year and duly showed plenty of improvement when upped in distance for his handicap debut at Southwell last month having been gelded over the winter.
Scarlet Moon ended up dead-heating with Patrol for first place, though it was only his relative inexperience compared with that rival that prevented him from landing the prize outright. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can improve again for his in-form stable.
