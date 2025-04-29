Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown
Ascot
Sardinian Warrior - 13:40
My Cloud - 16:30
Brasil Power - 16:30
Brighton
Kranjcar - 19:25
Northcliff - 19:55
Punchestown
Portnacoo - 14:30
Good Girl Kathleen - 18:35
Wednesday's Best Bet
SARDINIAN WARRIOR - 13:40 Ascot
SARDINIAN WARRIOR is a four-year-old with few miles on the clock, having had just four starts to date for John & Thady Gosden and winning all three of his races last season, each of them at Southwell.
Progressing with each run, he impressed again on his final start when running out a four-length winner of a handicap after making all the running, his rivals that day including Storm Star, a recent winner on All-Weather Finals Day, to whom he was conceding 11 lb.
Already smart, Sardinian Warrior looks an exciting prospect for his first start on turf and a win here would take him a step closer to taking up his fancy entries in races like the Lockinge and Queen Anne.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.