Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Catterick
Animate - 16:04
Perth
Mister Meggit - 14:48
Roaring Conquest - 14:48
Coco Mademoiselle - 15:18
Henrysbrotherjack - 17:00
Taunton
Taritino - 19:00
Gowran
Bellaphina - 17:40
Vega's Muse - 18:42
Wednesday's Best Bet
MISTER MEGGIT - 14:48 Perth
Having shaped like the best horse in Grade 1 company at Aintree last time, the O'Neill stable's exciting prospect Mister Meggit can make the most of a drop in class for the listed novice hurdle on the opening day of the Perth Festival.
After winning his first two bumpers, Mister Meggit finished well behind the re-opposing Horaces Pearl in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree last spring but made a very good impression on his hurdling debut when successful at the same track in November.
Mister Meggit was then absent for five months until returning at Aintree again earlier this month for the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle where he looked like justifying strong support when cruising into the lead in the straight only to make a bad mistake at the last which resulted in his finishing only fourth behind Julius des Pictons. Mister Meggit heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can end his novice hurdle campaign on a winning note.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.