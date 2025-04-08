Horses In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Storm Free - 14:05 Nottingham
Basman Palace - 14:25 Taunton
Taritino - 15:25 Taunton
Tawasol - 15:43 Catterick
Kisskodi - 16:45 Catterick
War Hawk - 17:05 Nottingham
Great David - 17:05 Nottingham
Life Is Beautiful - 17:40 Kempton
Cosmic Year - 18:10 Kempton
Wednesday's best bet
TAWASOL - 15:43 Catterick
TAWASOL left his debut effort well behind when runner-up in a Wolverhampton novice back in December and, with further progress anticipated, the son of Havana Grey is fancied to make it third time lucky.
The Simon & Ed Crisford-trained gelding did well under the circumstances when ¾-length second of 12 to Best Rate in that minor event at Wolverhampton last time, nearest at the finish having been left poorly placed, and though not drawn well here, he is likely to be a bigger price as a result.
The yard has had two winners from five runners at the track and Tawasol is fancied to improve it further here.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.