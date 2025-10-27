Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Catterick
Star Noir – 13:10
Station X – 15:40
Leicester
Asinara – 16:20
Ffos Las
Starzand – 13:58
Wolverhampton
Moira Express – 18:30
Have You A Minute – 20:30
Tuesday's Best Bet
Station X – 15:40 Catterick
STATION X won back-to-back handicaps in heavy ground at Haydock and Doncaster around this time last year, and he produced his best effort yet back at the latter venue when runner-up last week.
He revelled being back on a softer surface and set a sound gallop, kicking on approaching two out and only headed in the final 100 yards by one who was ridden much more patiently and was on a going day.
Connections have wisely turned Station X out quickly so he can race from the same mark and, just 1lb higher than his last winning one, he is sure to launch another bold bid in conditions which suit him well.
