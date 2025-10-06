Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Brighton
The Dark Baron – 15:45
Huntingdon
Jackpot Cash – 15:37
Casting Aspersions – 16:37
Leicester
Chillingham – 17:02
Forest Gate – 17:02
Hopewell Rock – 17:02
Southwell
After Love – 18:30
Tuesday's Best Bet
THE DARK BARON - 15:45 Brighton
THE DARK BARON has been tried over a range of trips, but he was well suited by a mile and a quarter when opening his account at Bath recently.
That was just his second start for this yard and he travelled well in touch, making good headway two furlongs out and finding plenty to be readily on top at the line. He has a useful pedigree, bred to be better than this lowly mark, and a subsequent 5lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to prevent him following up.
