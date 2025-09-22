Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Lingfield
Master Vintner – 13:45
Spirit of Leros – 16:15
Rift Valley – 16:45
Southwell
Both of Us – 20:30
Warwick
Ice In The Veins – 15:28
Belle Montrose – 15:58
Listowel
Spectical – 14:20
Tuesday's Best Bet
RIFT VALLEY - 16:45 Lingfield
RIFT VALLEY was a fair maiden for James Fanshawe and she shaped with plenty of promise on her debut for Sean Davies at Naas last month, not fancied in the betting, but doing more than enough to suggests she's a horse to be interested in.
She paid for making such a big move into contention around two furlongs out, having nothing left to give in the closing stages, but leaving the impression she's on a good mark. The booking of Tom Marquand catches the eye and, with experience on the all-weather, she can prove herself fairly treated with that outing under her belt.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.