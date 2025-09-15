Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Uttoxeter
Callin Baton Rouge – 16:10
Shantou Lucky – 16:40
Yarmouth
Division – 14:25
Espona Bay – 14:55
Spyce – 15:25
Saytarr – 15:55
Punchestown
Port of Spain – 14:18
Tuesday's Best Bet
SPYCE - 15:25 Yarmouth
SPYCE's sales price rocketed to 280,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he produced a very promising first effort when runner-up at York last month.
He showed clear signs of inexperience that day, not the best away, and taking time for the penny to drop when he came under pressure. Spyce finished his race to good effect, though, closing down the more experienced winner all the way to the line, and he seems sure to be sharper for that initial experience. This step up to a mile will also unlock improvement and he looks a big player in what looks a good race.
