Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Carlisle
Sound Janet – 18:15
Thosewerethedays – 18:15
Lunanova – 18:45
One Night Thunder – 19:15
Native Honey – 19:15
Leicester
Zanthos – 14:50
Monoceros – 15:50
Galway
Lucky Out – 18:05
Tuesday's Best Bet
ZANTHOS – 14:50 Leicester
ZANTHOS’ sales price rose exponentially to €1,000,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she made an extremely good start to her career when winning a novice at Newmarket by three lengths.
She knew her job well, proving much more professional than some of her rivals, and she recorded a timefigure that suggests she’s at least useful at this very early stage.
Zanthos was well in command in the final furlong, drawing clear in impressive fashion, and she will be hard to beat under a penalty in this field. This looks the ideal stepping stone for her on the way to either the Rockfel Stakes or Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in the coming weeks, for which she holds an entry in both.
