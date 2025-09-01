Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Chepstow
Step Along – 16:55
Goodwood
I Can Dance – 13:48
Another Baar – 14:58
Sixpack – 16:08
Novelista – 16:08
Rory Rocket – 17:18
Southwell
Crest of Light – 19:30
Gowran
Take Charge Star – 14:10
Tuesday's Best Bet
RORY ROCKET – 17:18 Goodwood
RORY ROCKET has finished runner-up in four of his five starts so far, his only disappointing effort coming when weak in the market for his handicap debut, but he caught the eye over this course and distance last time.
He travelled through that race like a horse who is on a good mark, likely to have pushed the winner even closer with a clearer run, having to delay his challenge when caught in traffic around two furlongs out.
Rory Rocket stayed on strongly to the line, beaten only half a length and pulling clear of the remainder. The handicapper has raised him 3lb for that effort, but he remains a horse to be positive about.
