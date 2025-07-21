Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Musselburgh
Balmerino - 17:30
Lingfield
Gran Descans - 14:45
Ballinrobe
No Demand - 17:12
Take Chance - 17:42
Sunny South West - 18:42
Tuesday's Best Bet
SUNNY SOUTH WEST - 18:12 Ballinrobe
SUNNY SOUTH WEST was a two-time winner in bumpers, reaching a useful level of form, and he looked a good prospect when making a winning start in this sphere at Cork 11 days ago.
He won with quite a bit in hand, not having to match his useful bumper form, but winning in the style of one who has even more to offer, quickly getting the hang of things having jumped a little to his left at the first. There should be plenty of improvement coming now and he can defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.
