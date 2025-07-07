Menu icon
Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Mon July 07, 2025 · 14h ago

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Tuesday's Horses In Focus

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.

Uttoxeter

Ballytechno - 18:30

Crystal Mer - 20:30

Turpin Gold - 20:30

Tuesday's Best Bet

Crystal Mer - 20:30 Uttoxeter

CRYSTAL MER didn’t manage to win in bumpers or over hurdles for Paul Webber, but he was backed off the boards, and duly showed improved form to open his account at the first time of asking for Hughie Morrison.

He made a mockery of a modest mark under a confident ride on his first start for 13 months, travelling much the best throughout, looming up at the second-last before being produced to lead at the final flight.

The winning margin was only three lengths, but he had much more in hand than that margin suggests. The same connections have had plenty of success with Eyed, who made the same switch, and a subsequent 10lb rise in the weights shouldn’t be enough to prevent him from following up.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

