Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Uttoxeter
Ballytechno - 18:30
Crystal Mer - 20:30
Turpin Gold - 20:30
Tuesday's Best Bet
Crystal Mer - 20:30 Uttoxeter
CRYSTAL MER didn’t manage to win in bumpers or over hurdles for Paul Webber, but he was backed off the boards, and duly showed improved form to open his account at the first time of asking for Hughie Morrison.
He made a mockery of a modest mark under a confident ride on his first start for 13 months, travelling much the best throughout, looming up at the second-last before being produced to lead at the final flight.
The winning margin was only three lengths, but he had much more in hand than that margin suggests. The same connections have had plenty of success with Eyed, who made the same switch, and a subsequent 10lb rise in the weights shouldn’t be enough to prevent him from following up.
