Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Ascot
Rosallion – 14:30
Gstaad – 15:05
Postmodern – 15:05
Warsaw – 15:05
Ballistic Missile – 15:05
Night Raider – 15:40
Mr Hampstead – 17:00
Reaching High – 17:00
East India Dock – 17:00
Manxman – 17:00
Stratford
Alshdhian – 15:13
A Dublin Job – 16:30
Thirsk
Master Richard – 16:40
Tuesday's Best Bet
ROSALLION - 14:30 Royal Ascot
ROSALLION proved himself a high-class colt when winning the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes last season having finished runner-up to Notable Speech on his return and he shaped very well on his return from a setback when third in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month.
That was his first start since winning at this meeting 12 months ago and he left the impression he'd come on for the run, the manner in which he travelled through 90 percent of the race suggesting he retains all of his ability.
He was keen enough in the early stages, which was understandable on his first start for 11 months, and kept on well in the closing stages despite not being able to unleash his customary turn of foot. That outing should have blow away any cobwebs and he can confirm himself the best older miler around now.
