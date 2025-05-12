Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Get today's Horses In Focus
Get today's Horses In Focus

Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Mon May 12, 2025 · 17 min ago

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Tuesday's Horses In Focus

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.

Worcester

Ice In The Veins – 15:30

Sedgefield

Jackpot Cash – 17:40

Feach Amach – 19:10

Killarney

Gun Carriage – 17:20

Mordor – 19:50

Monday's Best Bet

ICE IN THE VEINS - 15:30 Worcester

ICE IN THE VEINS had already undergone a breathing operation ahead of his belated debut at Warwick last month, and he shaped with plenty of promise, beaten only by a surprise 40/1 winner.

However, he went like the best horse at the weights, still having plenty to do leaving the back straight, but making good progress around two furlongs out, doing all of his best work at the finish having conceded first run.

That form sets a solid standard in this field and, with improvement likely, he's expected to go one place better for his top yard.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING