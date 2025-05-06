Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Fakenham
Fever Dream - 16:50
Wolverhampton
Lednikov - 18:30
It's Tim - 18:30
CALLISTO DREAM - 19:00
Yellow Card - 19:30
Cork
Sapphire Princess - 17:08
Tokenomics - 17:38
Beauty Queen - 18:08
Fregada - 18:08
Saturn - 18:38
Dutch Gold - 18:38
Zipster - 19:08
Zahraan - 20:08
Tuesday's Best Bet
SATURN - 18:38 Cork
SATURN is a relatively lightly-raced five-year-old who brings an unexposed profile to the table, and he proved better than ever on his seasonal reappearance when winning a handicap over a mile and three quarters at Navan last month.
He did well to win in the manner he did on that occasion, too, doing especially well to come from so far back in a steadily-run race, and again left the impression he was only doing the bare minimum once he hit the front. Saturn is just the type to stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet, and with the return to a mile and a half unlikely to pose a problem, he's expected to follow up from just 3lb higher.
