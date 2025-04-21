Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Tuesday's Horses In Focus For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown. All Cost - 13:53 Yarmouth

Devil's Advocate - 14:10 Epsom Downs

The Cursor - 14:10 Epsom Downs

King's Code - 14:45 Epsom Downs

Stressfree - 14:45 Epsom Downs

City Of Delight - 14:45 Epsom Downs

Ballybawn Belter - 14:50 Fairyhouse

The King's Falcon - 15:55 Epsom Downs

Letos - 16:00 Fairyhouse

Dont Tell Jack - 16:30 Fairyhouse

Stuntman Steve - 17:05 Fairyhouse

Tuesday's Best Bet Devil's Advocate - 14:10 Epsom Downs

Devil's Advocate, one of four Derby entries in the field, ran to a very high level for an all-weather maiden winner at Chelmsford in October and representing a stable with a superb record in this race, he's the most persuasive option. The Gosdens have dominated the Blue Riband Trial in recent years, their seven winners since 2007 often achieved in tandem with Frankie Dettori who rode five of them. Dettori spent many successful years as retained jockey to Godolphin – who also picked up this race with Charlie Appleby-trained runners in 2021 (Wirko) and 2022 (Nahanni) - and it’s the Godolphin/Gosden linkup which combines for this year's favourite Devil’s Advocate. One of two runners in the field with the Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, Devil’s Advocate confirmed his debut promise when scooting 7½ lengths clear of Kate O'Riley (who has won twice since, while the third and fourth have also shed their maiden tags) in a five-runner maiden at Chelmsford when last seen in October.