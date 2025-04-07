Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecard + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Double Digits - 14:20 Carlisle
Powerofjet - 16:25 Carlisle
Poetic Sound - 15:10 Navan
Fan Mail - 16:07 Pontefract
Tuesday's best bet
FAN MAIL - 16:07 Pontefract
FAN MAIL has shown improved form on the all-weather of late, taking a big step forward when opening his account in a six-furlong maiden at Newcastle in February.
That form has been boosted since, and Fan Mail also shaped with plenty of encouragement on his handicap debut at Southwell last month. He attracted support and did well to finish as close as he did having raced wide throughout from an outside stall.
Fan Mail was also a bit short of room a furlong out and, all in all, he can be marked up for his effort, certainly leaving the impression he’s on a good mark, and the stiffer nature of this track will also be in his favour on his return to turf.
