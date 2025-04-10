Horses In Focus tips for today: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
I Am Max - 14:40 Ayr
Ace of Spades - 14:40 Ayr
Riskintheground - 15:15 Ayr
Leader In The Park - 15:15 Ayr
Nurse Susan - 16:25 Ayr
Wasthatok - 14:50 Fontwell
Falconer - 15:37 Newbury
Rousing Encore - 17:20 Newbury
Willie Shake Hands - 16:15 Sedgefield
Springhill Warrior - 19:47 Ballinrobe
Friday's best bet
FALCONER - 15:37 Newbury
FALCONER made his debut in a maiden at Nottingham last season which has been won by a couple of Derby winners in the last decade and he looked well above average as he beat a well-fancied Ralph Beckett newcomer into second.
He impressed with how quickly he cut through the pack from the rear on that occasion, and he displayed a terrific attitude to hold off the odds-on favourite, with the pair pulling clear of the remainder.
He is just the sort to go on improving as a three-year-old, especially now moving up to a mile and a quarter, and it will take a good one to lower his colours – he also the ‘Timeform Large P’ attached to his rating, denoting he’s open to sizeable progress.
