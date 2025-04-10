Menu icon
Get today's Horses In Focus

Horses In Focus tips for today: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Thu April 10, 2025 · 2h ago

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.

Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Thursday's Horses In Focus

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.

I Am Max - 14:40 Ayr

Ace of Spades - 14:40 Ayr

Riskintheground - 15:15 Ayr

Leader In The Park - 15:15 Ayr

Nurse Susan - 16:25 Ayr

Wasthatok - 14:50 Fontwell

Falconer - 15:37 Newbury

Rousing Encore - 17:20 Newbury

Willie Shake Hands - 16:15 Sedgefield

Springhill Warrior - 19:47 Ballinrobe

Friday's best bet

FALCONER - 15:37 Newbury

FALCONER made his debut in a maiden at Nottingham last season which has been won by a couple of Derby winners in the last decade and he looked well above average as he beat a well-fancied Ralph Beckett newcomer into second.

He impressed with how quickly he cut through the pack from the rear on that occasion, and he displayed a terrific attitude to hold off the odds-on favourite, with the pair pulling clear of the remainder.

He is just the sort to go on improving as a three-year-old, especially now moving up to a mile and a quarter, and it will take a good one to lower his colours – he also the ‘Timeform Large P’ attached to his rating, denoting he’s open to sizeable progress.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

